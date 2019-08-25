Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center

COLUMBIA, Maryland -- A powerful gas explosion has badly damaged a shopping center in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports several businesses were damaged in the explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia on Sunday morning.

The shopping center was evacuated.

The explosion caused a power outage in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews were working to find the cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Teen shot in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia
SEPTA police officer foils attempted burglary of check cashing store
Neighbors offer mixed feedback on Made in America setup
Crash closes portion of Northeast Extension
Ex-fraternity house manager sentenced to 2 years' probation
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Show More
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
Source: Andrew Luck tells Indianapolis Colts he is retiring from NFL
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
More TOP STORIES News