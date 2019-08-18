Gas explosion injures 3 at New Jersey wedding reception

GARFIELD, New Jersey -- A gas explosion at a wedding reception injured three people in New Jersey.

The accident happened at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield, Bergen County on Friday night.

Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman who were on the dance floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.

An investigation into the explosion continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garfieldbergen countyexplosionnew jerseynew jersey newswedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed, others injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Child found dead in hot vehicle in NJ; no charges filed at this time
Man charged in connection with Manhattan rice cooker scare
Gun violence survivors come together in 'stop the violence' motorcade
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Show More
Elderly woman struck, killed by driver in Atlantic City
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
McCown unretires, agrees to deal with Eagles
Police: 7 people shot at Snapchat "instant party" at Houston house
Study: 8 out of 10 people have cried at work
More TOP STORIES News