Gas explosion levels KFC restaurant in North Carolina

A gas explosion leveled an entire KFC restaurant in North Carolina.

Video showed the aftermath of the explosion, with all that was left standing was the sign and the facade.

An employee told police he was locking up when he smelled gas and alerted his manager.

They both evacuated the building, but before the gas company could arrive, the building exploded.

Officials in Rockingham County say the blast damaged nearly all the surrounding businesses.

No one was hurt in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionkfc
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son killed in flash flood
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
Police: Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Pa. Turnpike
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester County
Man shot to death returning home from work in Holmesburg
Show More
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, wife welcome 2nd baby
U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More TOP STORIES News