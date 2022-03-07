gas prices

Gas prices hit record highs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The five-county Philly area gas price average topped $4.22 per gallon, breaking the old record of $4.15 set on June 20, 2008.
PHILADELPHIA -- Gas prices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania hit all-time highs over the weekend amid tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand as the industry feels the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that Sunday's average gas price in New Jersey hit $4.09 a gallon, breaking the old record of $3.99 set on July 8, 2008. The price is up 44 cents in the last week, 60 cents in the last month and $1.22 higher than a year ago, the company said.

The Pennsylvania gas price average reached $4.17 per gallon Sunday, setting a new record high price for the region after breaking a 14-year record high Saturday, AAA said. The five-county Philadelphia area gas price average topped $4.22 per gallon, breaking the old record of $4.15 set on June 20, 2008, AAA said. Sunday's average price in Pittsburgh topped $4.15 per gallon, also rising even higher a day after breaking a record set in June 2008.

The numbers at the pump keep going up, and it doesn't look like it's ending any time soon.



Across the nation, the average retail price for a gallon of regular, self-service gasoline topped $4.00 per gallon Sunday for the first time since July 25, 2008, up, 40 cents in the past week and $1.24 higher than one year ago, AAA said.

Tracy E. Noble, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. noted earlier that motorists are feeling "the pain at the pump" while still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season, and signs point to higher crude oil and gasoline prices for the remainder of winter and into spring.

AAA posted a series of gas savings tips, such as regular vehicle maintenance and proper inflation of tires, sensible driving, avoiding idling, consolidating trips, and reducing drag by removing unnecessary heavy items and not using non-removable roof racks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
