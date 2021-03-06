Gas prices are rising throughout the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gasoline demand is continuing to spike while oil production is still at a low, according to GasBuddy.People say this is causing problems for them at the pump."It's so high, so high," said Estacy Tavarez.Gas prices are up around the country, but Pennsylvania is experiencing some of the highest spikes.One gas station in Spring Garden had prices listed at $3.03 per gallon.The national average is at $2.75 a gallon, while Delaware is below that at $2.65, but Pennsylvania is way above at $2.96."I figure I might as well buy my gas where it's cheaper, and I generally fill it up in Jersey," said Charles Sweeney, from Fairmount.However, New Jersey is still higher than the national average at $2.86."With all of this going on, it should be about making things affordable for the people you know. Gas is something that's essential, that you need to get back and forth to work," said Nyzaina McDonald, from Camden, New Jersey.There are a couple of reasons for this spike, according to GasBuddy."There's been a bigger seasonal uplift in price, and a lot of it has to do with states reopening, cases are declining, and Americans are finding places to go and filling up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, for GasBuddy. "All of this happening as gasoline demand continues to go up, and not helping out at all is the fact that oil production is still at kind of pandemic lows."Many people Action News spoke with say the high prices are affecting their lifestyles."I just stay home all the time, and like my sister was like I want to go out with you today, and I'm like I got to put some gas," said Tavarez.De Haan says, for now, the trend remains for gas prices as more people get vaccinated and are expected to start driving.