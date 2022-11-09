Gas prices on the rise again across Delaware Valley

In the Philadelphia area, a gallon of regular is $4.12. In South Jersey, it's $3.93 and in Delaware it is $3.88.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Once again, people across the Delaware Valley are feeling the pinch at the pump.

"I was shocked when I pulled in here and it was like $4.35 for plus. I thought it was going down below $4," says Fritzi Bennett of Glenside

In the Philadelphia area, a gallon of regular is $4.12, up 12 cents from a week ago. In South Jersey, it's $3.93 and in Delaware it is $3.88.

"The number one factor being the price of crude oil, economic fears, speculation will push higher," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell. "We've seen refinery maintenance, especially here on the East Coast, routine maintenance but when a refinery comes offline it limits the capacity to transport crude oil and gasoline."

Diesel prices also remain high. They are at $6.21 in the Philadelphia area, 85 cents higher than the national average. And with Thanksgiving around the corner, the increased cost of transporting food could be felt at our dinner tables.

"We've seen economic indicators show that preparing that thanksgiving meal could be more expensive than in years past and I think everybody's felt it," said Tidwell.

"You got to eat to survive and to get somewhere you got to drive so they go hand in hand," said Lance Gaymon of North Philadelphia

So for now, many continue to try to find deals where they can.

"I'm on a fixed income so it makes it really hard. If it gets really high I'll even go online and see what the cheapest gas is, even go to Delaware sometimes," said Amy Wolfgang, of Ridley Park

The other thing experts are watching closely is Hurricane Nicole. If the storms takes any refineries offline we could see yet another spike.