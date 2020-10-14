Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Southwest Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7032867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a shooting involving multiple people at a Philadelphia gas station on October 14, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gas station employee is fighting for his life after a quadruple shooting on Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 7 p.m. at 69th Street and Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Police say a 28-year-old man who was an employee of the gas station was shot eight times throughout his body. He is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital."He was still working and he was still inside of the garage when some sort of argument took place that escalated and led to the shooting," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.Three other men were injured in the shooting. All three victims are listed in stable condition at this time.Chopper 6 was over the scene as police cordoned off the entire area of the gas station.Police say they found as many as 15 bullet casings, most of them right outside the garage, three others behind the gas station on the 6900 block of Theodore Street."It appears there was some sort of shootout right at the garage door bays," added Small.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.