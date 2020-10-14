Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Southwest Philly

'It appears there was some sort of shootout right at the garage door bays,' said police
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gas station employee is fighting for his life after a quadruple shooting on Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 69th Street and Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a 28-year-old man who was an employee of the gas station was shot eight times throughout his body. He is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

"He was still working and he was still inside of the garage when some sort of argument took place that escalated and led to the shooting," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Three other men were injured in the shooting. All three victims are listed in stable condition at this time.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police cordoned off the entire area of the gas station.

Police say they found as many as 15 bullet casings, most of them right outside the garage, three others behind the gas station on the 6900 block of Theodore Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over a shooting involving multiple people at a Philadelphia gas station on October 14, 2020.



"It appears there was some sort of shootout right at the garage door bays," added Small.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
WATCH - Jim and Terry - Pa. is the Pivot Point for the Presidential Race
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Election officials working towards quicker results on election night
'Fall resurgence' of coronavirus has begun in Pa., health officials say
Show More
Igloo anyone? Restaurants get creative with outdoor dining
Philadelphia School District releases hybrid learning model
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Philly nurse who recovered from COVID-19 helps community through pandemic
More TOP STORIES News