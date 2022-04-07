robbery

Suspects wanted in North Philadelphia gas station robbery

Police said while one suspect was attempting to get money from the cashier, the other used a hammer to open a slot machine.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects wanted in North Philadelphia gas station robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery at a North Philadelphia gas station.

According to police, the suspects walked into the Germantown Food Mart & Gas Station at about 9 p.m. Monday and demanded money from a cashier.

Police said while one suspect was attempting to get money from the cashier, the other used a hammer to open a skilled games machine.

At one point, the hammer broke and the suspects began kicking the machine.

Police said the suspects were able to get away with some money.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.

MORE TOP STORIES:

  • Witness describes moment of fatal restaurant shooting
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiarobberygas stationphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
More victims fighting back against would-be robbers: Data
New details released in deadly gas station shooting
Video from inside taxi shows driver being carjacked in Mayfair
Dollar store manager kills attempted robber in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Montco officer passes away after bee sting leads to brain injury
Injured SEPTA officer identified, gunman dead in Philly barricade
American Airlines will use buses for short trips to Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Steady Rain, T'Storms This Evening
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Show More
What we know about wounded SEPTA officer who shielded Philly officer
1 dead, 1 injured in Trenton gas station shooting
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Illegal dumpers unloaded nearly 80,000 pounds of tires in Frankford
More TOP STORIES News