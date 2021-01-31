2 people shot at Lukoil gas station in Germantown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were seriously injured after a shooting on Sunday morning in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.The gunfire erupted around 7:20 a.m. at a Lukoil gas station at the intersection of Washington Lane and Chew Avenue.A male victim was shot in the head, while a female victim was shot in the face.Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting or whether the victims were targeted.Video from the Action Cam showed police inspecting a dark-colored SUV with a broken window.No arrests have been made.