Gas tanker crash causes small fuel leak in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Fire and hazmat crews were able to clean up a small fuel leak after a crash in Newark, Delaware.A car collided with a gas tanker.It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Capital Trail and Brewster Drive.Hoses on the side of the tanker were damaged in the crash, causing the small fuel leak.Crews prevented any fuel from going into storm drains.There's no word on if the driver was hurt.