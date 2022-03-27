Gas tanker crash causes small fuel leak in Newark, Delaware

Hoses on the side of the tanker were damaged in the crash, causing a small fuel leak.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gas tanker crash causes small fuel leak in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Fire and hazmat crews were able to clean up a small fuel leak after a crash in Newark, Delaware.

A car collided with a gas tanker.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Capital Trail and Brewster Drive.

Hoses on the side of the tanker were damaged in the crash, causing the small fuel leak.

Crews prevented any fuel from going into storm drains.

There's no word on if the driver was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkgas leakcar accidenttruck crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Water main break causes major disruptions in Center City
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
NJ native to lead as musical director for Oscars
AccuWeather: Blustery And Chilly
Family identifies 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, NJ
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Driver in critical condition after car strikes tree in Olney
Show More
Ogontz crash leaves one man in critical condition; 2 others also hurt
Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Officials: Suspect identified, charged after fatal road rage shooting
Why Oscars red carpet will be most important one in years
More TOP STORIES News