Philadelphia benefit raises money for families of federal law enforcement officers killed on duty

It was the 13th annual Gathering of Heroes ceremony in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A benefit was held on Saturday to help families whose loved ones were killed in the line of duty.

Families enjoyed a buffet-style meal and money was raised to benefit other families of Marine Corps or federal law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Four recipients of the Medal of Honor also joined the gathering.