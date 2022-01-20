Gem Life & Bar is a booze free bottle shop and wellness boutique elevating your wellbeing

PITMAN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Dry January is here and nonalcoholic sales are booming according to a recentmagazine report. A trend that started since the unfolding of the pandemic, with some folks turning towards a more holistic vibe.Gem Life and Bar is a booze-free bottle shop that owner Drew Davis calls a well-being boutique. It carries everything from nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits.Pretty much anything that you could probably find in a liquor store - but without the alcohol or the hangover, says Davis.And since many people go dry in January, it is the perfect time to try her sober curious kits. But Davis says it's about more than just not drinking. She's curated locally handmade natural products. To Davis, wellbeing is a ritual that she's looking to elevate.Davis will also be hosting pop-up events and mixers; With her next event, a dry January tasting on Jan. 23.5 South Broadway Pitman, New Jersey 08081