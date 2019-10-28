Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The happiness of a gender-reveal party turned to tragedy when a woman was killed by debris from an explosion.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Iowa said, "A gender reveal announcement resulted in an explosion which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim."

KCCI reports that the family was experimenting with explosive material in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media. Family members inadvertently created a pipe bomb with gunpowder.

"Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded, sending metal pieces flying," said the sheriff's office.

Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, was struck in the head, causing instant death.

Gender reveal parties have gained popularity in recent years and there have been several reported accidents.

In 2017 a party in Arizona ignited a wildfire that burned nearly 50,000 acres.

RELATED: Gender reveal party sparks 47,000 acre wildfire

RELATED: Car bursts into flames during gender reveal party.

RELATED: Gender reveal makes huge mess at St. Arnold Brewery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaexplosion
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought as person of interest in N.J. couple's slaying
Phillies introduce Joe Girardi as new manager
Women who flashed pitcher get banned form MLB indefinitely
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swarthmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
Show More
High school QB critically injured in championship game
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News