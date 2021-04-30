Genesis bringing first US tour in 14 years to Wells Fargo Center

concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As more concerts are booked this fall, the English rock band Genesis is one of the first to announce a major arena tour.

The group is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

They are bringing their 'Last Domino?' tour to the Wells Fargo Center on December 2.

Tickets go on sale May 7 at 12 p.m. on WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

A presale for verified fans who register at www.genesis-music.com will start on May 5.



Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band's long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis last toured the U.S. in 2007.

The band has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits including "Invisible Touch," "In Too Deep," and "Turn It On Again." They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
