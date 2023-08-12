Museum allows visitors a look into Jersey shore town's history

The George F. Boyer Museum in Wildwood, New Jersey, has a massive collection of historic artifacts and memorabilia dating back to the 1880s.

The historical society is located at 3907 Pacific Ave in Wildwood.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The George F. Boyer Museum in Wildwood, New Jersey, has a massive collection of historic artifacts and memorabilia dating back to the 1880s.

From floor to ceiling, visitors can take in the rich history of the Wildwood area.

The collection all started back when George F. Boyer came across a petrified tree in City Hall, which he later found out helped in the naming of the city.

His interest in Wildwood's past only grew and he started collecting any and all memorabilia he could find.

The museum operates mostly on donations from the public and is run almost entirely by generous volunteers.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas has a sneak peek of what's inside.