Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd in Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday in Houston, Texas after his death in police custody ignited a series of protests and demonstrations across the globe.

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd Monday drew thousands of mourners to the church where he grew up.

More than 6,300 people waited in long lines in the heat to pay their respects.

Tuesday, a final, private farewell is being held for those who knew him best before he is laid to rest.

The service at Fountain of Praise Church is expected to last several hours.

This event is for family and invited guests only, and should be a very emotional final goodbye for Floyd's family.



Floyd's body will arrive at Fountain of Praise around 10 a.m., and today's service will begin at 12 p.m.

It will be led by Minister Remus E. Wright. The church is significant for the Floyd family because it is where they worship in Houston.

Some invited guests include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug and Paul Wall, and Floyd Mayweather, who is paying for the funeral services for Floyd.

After the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a procession for Floyd to a private burial at a cemetery in Pearland.

Floyd will be transported in a horse drawn carriage where he will be buried next to his mother.

No media is invited to that portion of today's events. The family is requesting total privacy when they lay Floyd to rest.
