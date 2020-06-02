Young basketball players march through West Philadelphia for social justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of young men, all basketball players from high school to college, marched in West Philadelphia on Tuesday for George Floyd and social justice.The athletes marched from 52nd and Haverford to 52nd and Baltimore, bouncing basketballs along the way.They have dedicated their lives to working hard on the basketball court and pushing their dreams to make it in college or even play professionally.They marched to show that positive image.Among them, Sam Sessoms who played guard at the Shipley School and now at Penn State.And Dhamir Cosby, a center, who played at Neumann Goretti and now plays for Villanova."Everybody's out here trying to do something positive. We don't want no harm done. Nothing wrong. Everybody with us is not going to cause any problems. We just want to make something positive happen in the community," Sessoms said.Dhamir Cosby told Action News, "People don't understand what's really happening in our society. What the real problem is in our society It's not just the cops. It's not just white people. It's against the racism itself. The racist system that we grew up in. The racism that people are born into. We got to figure out how to change."Police were on hand to provide the group an escort and to toss some footballs with some of the youngest athletes on the block.