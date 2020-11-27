George Floyd

George Floyd's family plans to create memorial center in Raleigh

By Gloria Rodriguez
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The family of George Floyd is hoping to open a brick and mortar memorial center in his honor in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked protests across the country.

"We were in a state of just confusion having lost a nephew at that point, heartbroken and just dealing with it one day at a time. But of course as time has passed on, we have come to accept God's will and that he truly has become a sacrifice or is a sacrifice and we know that his dying will not be in vain," Roger Floyd said.



Roger, George's uncle, lives in Raleigh. That's where he -- and the George Floyd Memorial Foundation -- are spearheading a movement to create a memorial for his nephew.

"The focus is going to be basically on education, scholarships, funding -- those types of things -- electronic learning emphasis, wellness, bringing about urbanistic art," Roger said. "We want to establish a location within the center where we can have permanent art as well as temporary art that's constantly moving to tell the story about what we want to portray in the center."

The center is expected to cost millions of dollars. Roger said they are accepting donations and pursuing grants to make it happen.

He hopes to have the center finished in the next 24-36 months.

You can learn more about the plans for the center here.

George Floyd's sister, Bridgett, also started the George Floyd Memorial Foundation in his name. The foundation works to provide community upliftment.

Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told ABC11 in Raleigh that it would be an honor for the city to have the memorial center brought to Raleigh.
