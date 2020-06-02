George Floyd

Minnesota opens civil rights investigation against police in George Floyd's death: WATCH LIVE

By Steve Karnowski & Amy Forliti
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota filed a human rights complaint Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

EMBED More News Videos

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces that his administration has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd.



The department enforces the state's human rights act, particularly as it applies to discrimination in employment, housing, education, public accommodations and public services. Mediation is one of its first-choice tools, but the cases it files can lead to fuller investigations and sometimes end up in litigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department has faced decades of allegations brutality and other discrimination against African Americans and other minorities, even within the department itself. Critics say its culture resists change, despite the elevation of Medaria Arradondo as its first black police chief in 2017.

Arradondo himself was among five black officers who sued the police department in 2007 over alleged discrimination in promotions, pay, and discipline. They said in their lawsuit that the department had a history of tolerating racism and discrimination. The city eventually settled the lawsuit for $740,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsminnesotaprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldcivil rightspolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LIVE: Houstonians march in support of George Floyd's family
George Floyd's brother to announce memorial, march in NYC
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
Philly curfew in effect at 8:30 p.m. tonight, Center City closures continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for suspects after multiple ATMs vandalized
Philly curfew in effect at 8:30 p.m. tonight, Center City closures continue
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
Man fatally shot at South Philly gun shop
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
Temple unveils plans for students to return for fall classes
Protesters hit with tear gas on I-676
Show More
Residents stocking up on guns to defend against looters
Pa. Primary: Polls open, Wolf moves deadline to count mail-in ballots
Pa. attributes 100 more deaths to COVID-19 pandemic
AccuWeather: Comfortable Today Stormy Tomorrow
2 women injured jumping from second story of burning home
More TOP STORIES News