Massive fire erupts in Center City Philadelphia near scenes of looting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major fire broke out in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday night in an area that was hit by looters following a protest that turned violent.

There was no immediate word on whether the fire was directly related to the looting.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. near 17th and Walnut streets.

Video from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke erupting from the building.

Chopper 6 over scene of massive fire at 17th and Walnut in Center City



The looting began after an afternoon of peaceful protests in Center City - over the death of George Floyd while he was in custody of Minneapolis police - turned increasingly violent.

Cars were overturned and several vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire.

At least two police vehicles were set ablaze on Saturday in Philadelphia as hundreds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer press



Chopper 6 was overhead as several people skirmished with officers.

In all, more than a dozen officers were injured.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen people have been arrested.
