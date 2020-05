Massive fire erupts in Center City Philadelphia near scenes of looting

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over scene of massive fire at 17th and Walnut in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major fire broke out in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday night in an area that was hit by looters following a protest that turned violent. There was no immediate word on whether the fire was directly related to the looting.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. near 17th and Walnut streets.Video from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke erupting from the building.The looting began after an afternoon of peaceful protests in Center City - over the death of George Floyd while he was in custody of Minneapolis police - turned increasingly violent.Cars were overturned and several vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire.Chopper 6 was overhead as several people skirmished with officers.In all, more than a dozen officers were injured.Meanwhile, more than a dozen people have been arrested.