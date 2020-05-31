Another curfew goes into effect for Philadelphia on Sunday night

I signed an executive order implementing a curfew in Philadelphia for 8 p.m.–6 a.m. tonight and tomorrow night. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. https://t.co/pRvEtTW1da pic.twitter.com/zebPusHWCR — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 31, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will be under a curfew again on Sunday night.A curfew for the city went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and was set to expire at 6 a.m. Sunday.However, the city said another curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday."During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a tweet.The curfew was put into effect after peaceful demonstrations to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd later turned violent with police cars set ablaze and protesters smashing store windows."Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city's' curfew hit. "But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue."Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration to "provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh."