Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 3 young girls in South Jersey

George Getty III was arrested on October 9 and is facing a slew of sexual assault charges.
Authorities say Getty was acting as a babysitter when he sexually assaulted three young girls, ages 8, 10 and 13 years old.
Authorities have not said when the assaults occurred or provided any further information on the incident.
According to BreakingAC, Getty reportedly worked as a kindergarten aide at the Atlantic Christian School.
"To the best of our knowledge, and after speaking with the detective handling his case, none of the minors involved were students from," Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen wrote in an email to parents, BreakingAC reported.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.