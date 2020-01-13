Georgia police officer hit by train, incident caught on body camera

POLK COUNTY, Georgia (WPVI) -- A Georgia police officer is recovering after getting hit by a train, and it was all caught on camera.The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7th.Police say Polk County officer Andy Anderson was chasing a burglary suspect down railroad tracks.In the body camera video, you can hear the train blaring its horn.Suddenly, the officer appears to be thrown into brush along the tracks.Luckily, the officer wasn't seriously hurt.He was taken to the hospital with a few broken bones and a concussion.The suspect got away, but he has been identified.