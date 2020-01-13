Georgia police officer hit by train, incident caught on body camera

POLK COUNTY, Georgia (WPVI) -- A Georgia police officer is recovering after getting hit by a train, and it was all caught on camera.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7th.

Police say Polk County officer Andy Anderson was chasing a burglary suspect down railroad tracks.

In the body camera video, you can hear the train blaring its horn.

Suddenly, the officer appears to be thrown into brush along the tracks.

Luckily, the officer wasn't seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital with a few broken bones and a concussion.

The suspect got away, but he has been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiapolice officer injuredtrain accident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot, killed in West Oak Lane
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Temple police officer injured during scuffle
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Show More
Massive fire burns through construction sites in NJ
Carnell Elementary School reopening after asbestos problem
Philadelphia drops in ranking in list of top bed bug cities
1 dead, 1 critical after Strawberry Mansion double shooting
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
More TOP STORIES News