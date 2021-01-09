crash

Driver faces charges after crashing into vehicle, flipping over in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into another vehicle before losing control of his own car and flipping over in North Philadelphia, police said.

The incident began sometime before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Germantown Avenue.

According to police, the male driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a Toyota.

The impact caused the male driver of the Toyota to be trapped inside in his car. Firefighters freed the Toyota driver and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a fractured ankle.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene and continued onto the 2200 block of Germanton Avenue where he lost control of his car, police said. The vehicle flipped over landing on its roof.

The driver was trapped inside his vehicle for approximately 20 minutes as firefighters worked to free him.

Once rescued, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorth philadelphiaspeedingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver crashes into Mayfair hair salon
Police investigate deadly crash in Gloucester County
Woman dead, 3 men appeared intoxicated in NE Philly crash: Police
2 men found shot inside SUV at I-76 crash scene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen in photo carrying Pelosi's lectern among dozens arrested
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Shooting investigation shuts down I-95 SB in Northeast Philadelphia
Sources: 76ers await NBA ruling on Saturday's game vs. Nuggets
Democrats plan lightning-fast Trump impeachment, want him out now
Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
Show More
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in police custody in NYC
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Deadly siege focuses attention on Capitol Police
Local men describe firsthand experiences of riot at US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News