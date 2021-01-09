Driver faces charges after crashing into vehicle, flipping over in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into another vehicle before losing control of his own car and flipping over in North Philadelphia, police said.The incident began sometime before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Germantown Avenue.According to police, the male driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a Toyota.The impact caused the male driver of the Toyota to be trapped inside in his car. Firefighters freed the Toyota driver and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a fractured ankle.The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene and continued onto the 2200 block of Germanton Avenue where he lost control of his car, police said. The vehicle flipped over landing on its roof.The driver was trapped inside his vehicle for approximately 20 minutes as firefighters worked to free him.Once rescued, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition with multiple injuries.Police said the driver of the striking vehicle faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident.