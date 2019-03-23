Germantown bar shooting suspect in custody, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5209666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Employee shot inside Germantown bar: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News at 6 a.m., March 21, 2019

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- Police sources and family members say the suspect wanted for the bar shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section is in custody Saturday evening.Philadephia police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a bar employee early Thursday morning.The suspect can be seen entering the Delmar Lounge, on the 300 block of Chelten Avenue, and drinking before last call.When the place cleared out, he displays a gun and announces a robbery.Investigators say the man standing closest to him would become the victim, 58-year-old Jeffrey Johnson."He only appeared to hesitate for a second after the male produced a firearm. Perhaps he was frozen in his tracks, he didn't know what to do," said Chief of Homicide Jason Smith.Police say the suspect left a lot of evidence behind. His face was clearly captured by a number of cameras. Investigators have already received numerous tips about the identity of the suspect.Johnson is being memorialized by friends who describe him as a caring, kind and laid-back.Wandanne Railey is a coworker, "This is our family and one of our family members is missing."Those who know Johnson are shocked at this abrupt end to his joyful life."That's the thing that gets me, you're gonna sit there at the bar until it closes. When everybody leaves you're gonna go and shoot this man, for nothing," said Mitchell Saunders, a friend.Police are asking the public for tips.As with every unsolved homicide case, the Mayor's Crime Reward Fund is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction in this case.