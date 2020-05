PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on investigating a five-car crash in the city's Germantown section on Sunday night.It happened just before 10:30 p.m. along Germantown Avenue near School House Lane.Police said a driver lost control, hitting five cars, two oncoming and three parked, before coming to a stop.Both drivers of the oncoming cars are being treated for injuries at the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.