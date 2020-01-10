Germantown fatal shooting suspect seen in surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a late summer deadly shooting.

Police released surveillance video of the man on Friday.

He is described as a black male, approximately 26 to 31 years old, 5'9 to 5'11 tall, between 165 and 180 pounds and medium brown complexion. He was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and black athletic shoes with distinct white markings at the tip of the shoes.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

EMBED More News Videos

One person was killed Saturday night in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.



The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 on the 200 block of Armstrong Street.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the face. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The City of Philadelphia offers a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/3335.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)deadly shootingfatal shootingshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash with bus identified as Del. high school student
Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
'Go Birds!:' Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles on 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
Cecily Tynan goes 1-on-1 with Jimmy Kimmel
WATCH LIVE: Pompeo, Mnuchin expected to speak on Iran sanctions
2 die when helicopter crashes in PA backyard, officials say
Suspect killed in Frankford shootout was wanted on parole violation
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
More TOP STORIES News