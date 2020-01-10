Germantown fatal shooting suspect seen in surveillance video

Police released surveillance video of the man on Friday.
He is described as a black male, approximately 26 to 31 years old, 5'9 to 5'11 tall, between 165 and 180 pounds and medium brown complexion. He was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and black athletic shoes with distinct white markings at the tip of the shoes.
Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 on the 200 block of Armstrong Street.
Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the face. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The City of Philadelphia offers a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/3335.