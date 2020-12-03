Surveillance video released of fatal Germantown shooting, 19-year-old killed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance footage in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Germantown.The man was shot and killed at a gas station shop on West Queen Lane around 11:20 p.m. on November 21.Police said the suspect entered the shop and appeared to have a "heated exchange of words" with the victim.Both were armed with handguns, police said.Moments later, the suspect shot the 19-year-old several times as he was leaving the store.The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the hood, black track pants with white stripes down the legs, and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information should call Detective Palmiero at the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.