Surveillance video released of fatal Germantown shooting, 19-year-old killed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance footage in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Germantown.

The man was shot and killed at a gas station shop on West Queen Lane around 11:20 p.m. on November 21.

Police said the suspect entered the shop and appeared to have a "heated exchange of words" with the victim.

Both were armed with handguns, police said.

Moments later, the suspect shot the 19-year-old several times as he was leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the hood, black track pants with white stripes down the legs, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Detective Palmiero at the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.
