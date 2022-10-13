2 gunmen on the loose after Germantown shooting; surveillance video released

Surveillance video released by police shows the gunmen opening fire on the victim as he entered his vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects are still at-large in a shooting that injured a 48-year-old man in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Logan Street around 1:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the gunmen opening fire on the victim as he entered his vehicle.

After the shooting, the pair is seen getting back in a car and driving southbound on Wayne Avenue toward Abbottsford Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot twice in the back and hospitalized in stable condition.

The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-8271.