2 gunmen on the loose after Germantown shooting; surveillance video released

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects are still at-large in a shooting that injured a 48-year-old man in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
It happened at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Logan Street around 1:48 a.m. Wednesday.
Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the gunmen opening fire on the victim as he entered his vehicle.
After the shooting, the pair is seen getting back in a car and driving southbound on Wayne Avenue toward Abbottsford Avenue.
Police say the victim was shot twice in the back and hospitalized in stable condition.
The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-8271.