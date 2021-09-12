triple shooting

Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 man dead in Philadelphia's Germantown section

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Germantown Avenue.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two injured in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Germantown Avenue.

Surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Action News captured the shooting nearby a mosque in the area.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the hip and also taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, listed in critical but stable condition.

The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the backside and his leg.

He was also taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

There has been no motive released for the shooting at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)triple shootinggun violenceman killed
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
13-year-old dies, 2 adults wounded in Chester shooting
Police investigate triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Center City shooting leaves 3 injured, cars with bullet holes
Police ID teen killed in triple shooting near Temple University
TOP STORIES
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
AccuWeather: Warmer and More Humid
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Sports bars welcome back Eagles crowds on game day
Motorcycle rider critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on I-95
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck along White Horse Pike
Bucks Co. residents remember those lost in Sept. 11 attacks
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
Pres. Bush delivers speech in Pennsylvania, lauds heroes of Flight 93
Chaplains who served during 9/11 hold remembrance ceremony
More TOP STORIES News