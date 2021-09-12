Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 man dead in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two injured in Philadelphia's Germantown section.The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Germantown Avenue.Surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Action News captured the shooting nearby a mosque in the area.Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries.A second victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the hip and also taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, listed in critical but stable condition.The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the backside and his leg.He was also taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.There has been no motive released for the shooting at this time.So far, no arrests have been made.