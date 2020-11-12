Arts & Entertainment

'From Philadelphia to the Front:' Documentary tells story of Jewish WWII veterans from Delaware Valley

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival is underway.

Now in its 40th year, it's one of the oldest in the country.

One of the films featured in the two-week festival is a documentary about some of our local veterans that's timely and emotional.

"From Philadelphia to the Front" is the first film to focus on Jewish American WWII veterans.

"This is a story of six Jewish World War II veterans from Philly," says filmmaker Marianne Bernstein. "These guys never have told their stories before. They have repressed it, some of it was painful."

Bernstein made this film with the now late Judy Gelles.

It was a story that hadn't been told.
"This is the Jewish perspective," Bernstein says. "Jews fighting in World War II against Hitler. What was that like?"

Many of the servicemembers were connecting with their roots at a critical moment in history.

"They didn't really feel particularly Jewish, none of them were really that religious," Bernstein says. "They were isolated in their neighborhoods in South Philadelphia. After their experiences in World War II facing anti- Semitism, facing Hitler, when they came back into their own communities, most of them got involved with civil rights."

Stories like Sydney Zubrow's strikingly fit the moment.

"He doesn't hate. Even after this experience, he realized that there's no room for hate. He starts to cry when he says this," Bernstein says.

MORE: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentmovie newsjewishfilm festival
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco health officials push vote to Friday on reverting schools to all-virtual
Child shot multiple times, man killed in North Philadelphia
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
COVID resurgence causing issues at 911 call center
Cherry Hill Public Schools to start hybrid plan next week
LIVE: New COVID-19 restrictions begin in NJ today
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
Show More
Police search for 4 men who shot their way into laundromat
Nearly $200K in goods stolen from 3 South Jersey jewelry stores
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
Atlantic City's pipe dream: 3-5 year exclusive on pot sales
Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
More TOP STORIES News