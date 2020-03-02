Get Your Rear in Gear Run/ Walk 2020
NEW DATE: Sunday, July 19, 2020
Memorial Hall, Fairmont Park
4-mile run, 2-mile walk, & Kid's Fun Run!
‣ Every year thousands of both men and women are diagnosed with colon cancer, making it the third most common form of cancer diagnosed within the United States. In one year alone, this cancer causes over 50,000 deaths. However, with early detection almost 90% of its victims survive.
‣ According to the CDC, if the entire population was screened for colon cancer by age 50, the number of colorectal cancer deaths would be cut by 60%. In the past 10 years, colon cancer screenings have increased, but rates still remain low.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. You can join the Colon Cancer Coalition for the 12th annual Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia, in their effort to educate and raise awareness about life-saving screening tests to prevent this disease.
Register for Get Your Rear in Gear, Philadelphia today to help raise funds for colon cancer awareness in the Philadelphia area and honor survivors and those who lost their lives to the disease. All participants will receive a T-shirt, and post-run refreshments will be available. Awards will be given to the Most Creative Team, Largest Team, Top Individual and Top Team Fundraisers. All money raised from the run will stay within the Philadelphia area community to encourage screening and education for colon cancer.
Get Your Rear in Gear Colon Cancer 5K Run/ Walk- Philadelphia
Date: Sunday, July 19, 2020
Location: Memorial Hall/ Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic
Philadelphia, PA 19131
SCHEDULE
7:30 - 8:30 a.m. - Registration
8:45 a.m.- Kids Fun Run
9:15 a.m. - 5k Walk/Run
5K Run/Walk & Kids' Fun Run
FEES: Through March 15, 2020
Adult: $35
Youth (12 and under): $15
Kids' Fun Run (10 and under): $15
**Colorectal survivors register for Free**
Race Day
Adult: $40
Youth (12 and under): $20
Kids' Fun Run (10 and under): $20
About the Colon Cancer Coalition:
The Colon Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization, dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colon cancer. The organization's signature Get Your Rear in Gear and Tour de Tush event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Since 2004, millions of dollars have been granted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to local programs to promote early prevention, screening, and patient support services for this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit coloncancercoalition.org/.