Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured

SEATTLE -- Eleven people were injured after a van crashed into a store near Seattle Monday night.

It happened in Burien, about 10 miles south of Seattle, around 9:50 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says that detectives believe the van was being used as a getaway vehicle for a shoplifting crime at the store, KOMO-TV reports.



"There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting, she ran out and got into the passenger seat of the white van," Abbott said.

A male driver in the van tried to speed away, police said.

The van struck an unoccupied car that was parked directly in front of the store before crashing through the front windows of the Ross. The van then traveled past the registers and into a clothing aisle.

Three people, including a 2-year-old child who was in a stroller, suffered critical injuries.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was placed under arrest for vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI for drugs.

The female passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant and shoplifting.

No employees were injured.
