Pennsylvania AG: Gun show promoter to bar 'ghost gun' assembly kit sales

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The attorney general of Pennsylvania says the largest gun show promoter in the commonwealth has agreed to bar the sale of do-it-yourself firearms assembly kits that officials say produce untraceable "ghost guns" increasingly popular among criminals.Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday the agreement with Eagle Arms Productions to curb the sale of such "80% receiver kits" long popular among hobbyists and firearms enthusiasts.Shapiro saying it's no secret why the people behind Philadelphia's alarming spike in gun violence are becoming increasingly enamored with ghost guns."They are sold without a background check. They're untrackable. They are untraceable and they are becoming the weapon of choice for criminals on the streets of Philadelphia," he says.On Monday, surrounded by state officials and local law-enforcement, Shapiro announced details of the agreement which he described as a first of its kind."That is the first time we are aware of in this nation that a gun show operator has partnered with law enforcement to stop the sales of these dangerous 80% receiver kits," he says.Ghost guns are basically sold as do-it-yourself kits. Those kits contain most of the components needed to create a fully operational firearm and they are also devoid of serial numbers making them virtually untraceable.Surveillance operations tracked the purchases of those kits during a recent gun show in Berks County, hosted by Eagle Arms, to the recovery of 10 fully functional guns, and partially assembled firearms, in Philadelphia earlier this month.But Eagle Arms is not the only gun show promoter organizing events in Pennsylvania.State Senator Vincent Hughes has this message to the organizations that still allow the sale of these firearm kits."Hopefully others will follow and do what they can to replicate what has been, what can be, and has the possibility of being a transformational change in terms of moving guns off the streets," the lawmaker said.Meanwhile, the numbers in Philadelphia are alarming: Ninety-nine ghost guns were recovered by law-enforcement in 2019, while they recovered 250 in 2020. Fewer than three months into 2021 police have already recovered 80 ghost guns in Philadelphia.