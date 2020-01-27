Sports

Kobe Bryant's final message to West Philadelphia students: 'Don't be afraid to dream'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California on Sunday.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead. Sources with ABC News confirmed Bryant and his daughter were among the dead.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant, daughter, 7 others killed in helicopter crash in California

In March 2019, Bryant stopped in West Philadelphia to speak to students at Andrew Hamilton School.

Bryant talked about how hard it was moving from Italy, where his dad played professional basketball, to Philadelphia during his 8th-grade year.

"I wore weird stuff, I had a weird haircut, I don't know what the heck was going on right. So the hardest part for me was fitting in," he said.

Bryant said he was focusing on being a dad and teaching the next generation.



"It's moving from that hero's journey to be more of a mentor from Luke Skywalker to Obi-Wan Kenobi," he said.

He said his message to students was to challenge your fears.

"Don't hide from being vulnerable-- that is your greatest source of strength and magic you have within you," he said. "Don't be afraid to dream."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportseducationkobe bryanthelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News