Suspect in colorful jacket accused of stealing $1,800 worth of products from Pa. Giant

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Normally, thieves attempt to blend in when committing a crime, but police in Montgomery County say one man's colorful outfit helped him stand out while stealing from a local grocery store.According to police, the crime happened on Friday at the Giant on York Road in Willow Grove.Upper Moreland Police released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a unique jacket at the time.Police said the suspect is accused of taking $1,800 of personal care and pharmacy items.Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kelly at 267-607-1008.