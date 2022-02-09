WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Normally, thieves attempt to blend in when committing a crime, but police in Montgomery County say one man's colorful outfit helped him stand out while stealing from a local grocery store.
According to police, the crime happened on Friday at the Giant on York Road in Willow Grove.
Upper Moreland Police released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a unique jacket at the time.
Police said the suspect is accused of taking $1,800 of personal care and pharmacy items.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kelly at 267-607-1008.
Suspect in colorful jacket accused of stealing $1,800 worth of products from Pa. Giant
Police said the suspect is accused of taking $1,800 of personal care and pharmacy items.
THEFT
TOP STORIES
Show More