Supermodel Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

NEW YORK CITY -- Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to "keep an open mind on the facts."Hadid, who lives in Manhattan, turned heads as part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case.Hadid, 27, disclosed that she has met Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but said that she could remain impartial. She was asked to return Thursday for additional questioning.Surrounded by photographers as she left the courthouse, Hadid said: "I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty. I'm sorry."Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006.Hadid was questioned during an initial screening process, now on its fifth day, that has been stymied by a host of challenges and distractions.They include defense requests for the judge to step aside and for jury selection to be held in secret, both of which were denied, and a noisy protest outside the courthouse.Both sides hope to deliver opening statements before the end of the month.If convicted at a trial expected to last into March, Weinstein could face life in prison.The former studio boss behind such Oscar winners as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love" has said any sexual activity was consensual.About 120 prospective jurors are being summoned to court each day. Last Tuesday, they were introduced as a group to Weinstein and were read a list of names that could come up at trial, including actresses Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez.As his New York trial was getting underway a week ago, Los Angeles prosecutors announced new charges in a separate case against Weinstein. Those charges accuse him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another woman there on back-to-back nights in 2013, days before he walked the Oscars with his then-wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, who was pregnant at the time.Weinstein has not entered a plea in the Los Angeles case, which will be tried later.