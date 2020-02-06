death investigation

Gilbertsville woman dies from injuries following assault, man in custody

GILBERTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say a man is in custody following the death of a 22-year-old woman in Perkiomen Township, Montgomery County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Sabrina Harooni, of Gilbertsville, was taken to Pottstown Memorial Hospital on Monday with injuries from an assault.

On Wednesday, police said Harooni died from her injuries.

On Thursday, police took Nichols Forman, 23, of Collegeville, into custody outside a home in the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.

Forman's arraignment time and location have yet to be determined.

The PSP Skippack Criminal Investigation Unit and Montgomery County Detective's Bureau are investigating.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.
