death investigation

Gilbertsville woman dies from injuries following assault

GILBERTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman in Perkiomen Township, Montgomery County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Sabrina Harooni, of Gilbertsville, was taken to Pottstown Memorial Hospital on Monday with injuries from an assault.

On Wednesday, police said Harooni died from her injuries.

The PSP Skippack Criminal Investigation Unit and Montgomery County Detective's Bureau are investigating.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.
