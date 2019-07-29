Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say three victims and one suspect are dead after multiple people were shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Officials report the shooting, which also left more than a dozen hurt, was reported around 5:40 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC7 News a 6-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.

RELATED: Grandmother says she wants justice for 6-year-old shot, killed at garlic festival

The conditions of the hospitalized victims injured at the annual event range from fair to critical, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Police Chief Scot Smithee says the shooting took place on north side of the festival. Officers were in the area and engaged with the suspect who had a rifle. The suspect was shot and killed.

RELATED: 'I feel like he made eye contact with me': Witness describes Gilroy shooting

According to the chief, the suspect got inside the event through the creek and used an unknown tool to cut into the fence.

Smithee says they're looking for a possible second suspect, who may have accompanied the gunman. He says a search is underway to find that person.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

RELATED: Band describes gunshots that rang out while they were on stage at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy police are asking any witnesses who have not contacted them yet to call 408-846-0583. They advise anyone looking to reunite with a loved one to call 408-846-0584.

The ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a statement on Twitter, saying the shooting was "nothing short of horrific."



President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to "be careful and safe!"



Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."

EMBED More News Videos

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.



Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.



The shooting occurred during the annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Flight from PHL to London diverted after reports of odor in cabin
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
Show More
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
Police: Man stabbed in neck FaceTimes in ambulance
Thousands of grasshoppers make migratory stop in Las Vegas area
'Wrong person to mess with': Jogger chases down male flasher
More TOP STORIES News