Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?

GILROY, Calif. -- Four people, including the suspect, died and more than a dozen were injured during a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Here's a look at what the annual event is all about about.


  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual festival celebrating Gilroy's most abundant crop: garlic.

  • The food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.

  • People attending can buy food cooked with garlic, garlic cooking demonstrations, and multiple stages for live music.

  • The three-day festival ran from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

  • The festival began in 1979. This year it marked its 40th anniversary.

  • 4,000 volunteers work to make the Gilroy Garlic Festival a success. It features only California-grown garlic.

  • One of its most famous foods is garlic ice cream.

  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival benefits local charities and nonprofit groups.

  • Weapons of any kind, alcohol, bottles, cans, glass are prohibited.



Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family
Thousands ride to benefit children of fallen first responders
Dunkin' awards $50,000 in scholarships to local students
Show More
Restaurant week extended in Collingswood after storms
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
AccuWeather: The Heat Is Back
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Delaware governor expected to sign bill banning plastic bags
More TOP STORIES News