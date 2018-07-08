CHILD SHOT

Girl, 10, shot in leg in Logan

Philadelphia Police said a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg in the city's Logan section Sunday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along the 4500 block of N. Mole Street.

Police said the child was shot once in the right calf, but have no word on what caused the shooting.

Medics took the child to Einstein Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

