Child hospitalized after firework explodes inside Philadelphia home: Police

It happened around 4:40 p.m. inside a home along the 700 block of North Marvine Street.
Police say an 11-year-old girl was playing with a firework when one went off inside the home.
Developing: police and bomb squad on scene on the 700 block of N. Marvine for some sort of explosion. pic.twitter.com/EPsME2mcnu— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) October 29, 2019
She was rushed to the hospital. There's no immediate word on the child's condition at this time.
The bomb squad is responding to the home.
Police say there's damage to the second-floor bedroom and drywall where the explosion occurred.
It's unclear what type of firework the child was playing with.
Earlier this summer, a 9-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her arms, body and face when an illegal explosive device detonated in her hands inside her Kensington home.
