UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was found shot to death inside a Montgomery County home.
Police were called to a home on Larchwood Court in the Collegeville section of Upper Providence Township around 7:51 a.m. Friday, the district attorney's office said.
Officers found the girl in the living room of the home with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were other family members present at the time, the district attorney's office said. A firearm was recovered.
There was no word on the circumstances of this shooting.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, the D.A.'s office said.
Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News