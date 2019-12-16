PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen girl was hospitalized on Sunday night after suffering a graze wound to the hand.
It happened on the 2300 block of N. Lambert Street around 8:55 p.m.
Police confirm that a 14-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital after suffering a graze wound to the right hand. She is listed in stable condition at this time.
Further details surrounding the shooting have not yet been revealed.
14-year-old girl suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia: Police
