14-year-old girl suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen girl was hospitalized on Sunday night after suffering a graze wound to the hand.It happened on the 2300 block of N. Lambert Street around 8:55 p.m.Police confirm that a 14-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital after suffering a graze wound to the right hand. She is listed in stable condition at this time.Further details surrounding the shooting have not yet been revealed.