14-year-old girl suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen girl was hospitalized on Sunday night after suffering a graze wound to the hand.

It happened on the 2300 block of N. Lambert Street around 8:55 p.m.

Police confirm that a 14-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital after suffering a graze wound to the right hand. She is listed in stable condition at this time.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not yet been revealed.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
