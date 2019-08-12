Police: Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old child is in the hospital Sunday night after suffering multiple stab wounds from a machete.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Mascher Street in Philadelphia's Olney section just after 8 p.m.

That's when they found a 3-year-old girl suffering multiple stab wounds to the head, shoulder and knee.

Police rushed the child to Einstein Medical Center where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The mother of the child is in police custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeattackmachete
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport
At least 11 shot during weekend violence in Philadelphia
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NWS: Tornado touched down in Millville, damaged solar panels
Philadelphia police break up 2 large crowds
Man arrested after woman found dead in Pennsauken bedroom
Several Central Bucks schools test positive for lead
Show More
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Traffic trouble: Some I-76 closures, SEPTA Trolley tunnel closure
Woman found dead in New Jersey murder mystery
Man struck by hit-and-run driver while landscaping in Delco
Man, woman sought for armed robbery of McDonald's
More TOP STORIES News