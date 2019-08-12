Police: Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old child is in the hospital Sunday night after suffering multiple stab wounds from a machete.Police were called to the 5900 block of Mascher Street in Philadelphia's Olney section just after 8 p.m.That's when they found a 3-year-old girl suffering multiple stab wounds to the head, shoulder and knee.Police rushed the child to Einstein Medical Center where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.The mother of the child is in police custody.