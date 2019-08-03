Girl, 4, escapes hail of bullets in East Mount Airy; father targeted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old girl narrowly escaped a hail of bullets when gunmen opened fire on her father Friday night in East Mount Airy.

Investigators say the suspects were following the victim, while he was driving on the 7200 block of Anderson Street and started shooting into the car.

The 25-year-old man was hit in the back.

His daughter was cut by flying glass, but not shot.

"So that 4-year-old girl is very very lucky, and the 25-year-old shooting victim just a graze wound to his back.

A woman in the front passenger seat was not hurt.

Police believe the shooter was in a silver vehicle, but are working on a better description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshootingchild in car
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Upper Darby
Search for missing mother and endangered baby in Philadelphia area
Police officer and civilian injured in house fire in Lr. Merion Twp.
Prosecutor: Man killed 97-year-old woman for rent money
Oh No! Could the Phillie Phanatic be a free agent?
Princeton police looking for serial groper
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening T'Storm. Muggy
Show More
More violations found against Popeyes in South Philadelphia
Police release video of assailants in Spring Garden attack
Delaware man sentenced to 2 years in prison for attacking Catholic priest
3 teens sought in shooting of 16-year-old shot at Philly playground
Delco couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police
More TOP STORIES News