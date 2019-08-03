Girl, 4, escapes hail of bullets in East Mount Airy; father targeted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old girl narrowly escaped a hail of bullets when gunmen opened fire on her father Friday night in East Mount Airy.Investigators say the suspects were following the victim, while he was driving on the 7200 block of Anderson Street and started shooting into the car.The 25-year-old man was hit in the back.His daughter was cut by flying glass, but not shot."So that 4-year-old girl is very very lucky, and the 25-year-old shooting victim just a graze wound to his back.A woman in the front passenger seat was not hurt.Police believe the shooter was in a silver vehicle, but are working on a better description.