Girl, 4, escapes hail of bullets targeted at father in East Mount Airy: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old girl narrowly escaped a hail of bullets when gunmen opened fire on her father Friday night in Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, the suspects were following the victim while he was driving on the 7200 block of Anderson Street in East Mount Airy and started shooting into the car.

The 25-year-old man was struck in the back. His daughter was cut by flying glass, but not shot.

"So that 4-year-old girl is very, very lucky, and the 25-year-old shooting victim, appears just a graze wound to his back," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A woman in the front passenger seat was not hurt.

Police believe the shooter was in a silver vehicle, but are working on a better description.
