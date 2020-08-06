6-year-old girl hurt after gun battle breaks out in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Gina Harley says her daughter and her neighbor were having a cookout when two cars pulled up and began firing at each other.

Women and children were outside when the shots rang out, Harley says.

Police say a 6-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and got shot in the chest. She is now in stable condition at the hospital.

"I'm thankful to God that it wasn't my grandchildren. I feel for the little girl as well, we're terrified. Philadelphia is so crime-riddled now that we have to move at some point," said Harley.

Annie Small, who was leaving work nearby the shooting scene said, "Babies are getting killed, pregnant women, you know the innocent is getting shot up for what?"

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released this statement on the shooting:

"Once again, we find ourselves grieving the senseless shooting of one of our precious children. In this instance, a beautiful six-year-old girl was shot while enjoying a warm summer evening in her neighborhood. This is not acceptable, this not normal, and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or become immune to as a society. Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm.

We will utilize all available resources in securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected by this senseless and shameful act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young child and her family."

The shooting comes less than a week after 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head while playing on his Philadelphia porch. Jones died at the hospital on Monday.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy dies after being shot in head while playing on Philadelphia porch
BOY KILLED: A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head over the weekend while playing on a Philadelphia porch.

