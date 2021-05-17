6-year-old girl shot while playing outside in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10652074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on shooting involving child on May 17, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting involving a child in the city's Mantua section on Monday.It happened on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue around 3:30 p.m.Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the leg while she was outside playing with other children.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the girl's parents were inside a vehicle when the shots rang out. Some of those bullets did hit the windshield but no other victims were struck.According to Outlaw, a group of men were running toward the children around the time of the shooting."We do know that there was information that there was a vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, that was following the group of males that was running prior to the shooting," said Outlaw.It still unclear who fired the gunshots.The girl was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in stable condition.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.